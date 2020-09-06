Newspaper headlines: EU trade deal deadline makes front pages

Newspaper headlines: EU trade deal deadline makes front pagesBy BBC NewsStaffPublishedduration52 minutes agoimage captionThis week's UK-EU trade talks make the front pages once again. The Daily Telegraph says Boris Johnson will give the EU 38 days to strike a deal in time for the European Council's October meeting, or else Britain will "move on". The paper quotes the prime minister saying: "If we can't agree by then, then I do not see that there will be a free-trade agreement between us."image captionThe Daily Express says Mr Johnson is warning the EU that "no deal" would be a "good outcome" for the UK, ahead of talks this week at which the two parties will attempt to agree terms for a long-term trading relationship.image captionThe Times has a similar front-page headline. It says Mr Johnson believes any disruption to business caused by the Brexit transition period ending without a trade deal could be mitigated. It says the PM will declare: "We will be ready to find sensible accommodations on practical issues such as flights, lorry transport, or scientific cooperation, if the EU wants to do that."image captionThe Financial Times suggests the government is risking the collapse of trade talks with Brussels by planning legislation that will override last October's Brexit withdrawal agreement. It quotes one source saying the move would "clearly and consciously" undermine agreements on Northern Ireland.image caption"Heartless and clueless" is the Daily Mirror's headline to a story about a Conservative MP taken to task by footballer Marcus Rashford over a comment about parents struggling to feed hungry children. Asked on Twitter whether it was the government's job to feed hungry children, Kevin Hollinrake had replied: "Where they can, it's a parent's job to feed their children."image captionBoris Johnson will crack down on disruptive protests in the wake of action by the Extinction Rebellion group, according to the i. Climate change campaigners blockaded roads leading to newspaper printing presses, affecting the distribution of some of Saturday's papers.image captionThe Daily Mail carries a column from Home Secretary Priti Patel, in which she tells Extinction Rebellion protesters: "You are committing criminal acts and be in no doubt you will face the full force of the law". Its lead story says ministers are considering testing people for coronavirus eight days after their arrival at UK airports, in a bid to reduce quarantine periods.image captionMeanwhile, the Guardian reports the steep rise in the number of people testing positive for Covid-19, which was revealed in Sunday's figures. The paper says it has raised concerns the government has "lost control of the pandemic just as people return to work and universities prepare to open".image captionStill images of a man suspected of killing one person and injuring seven others in a spate of stabbings across Birmingham are used on the Metro's front page. The paper describes a "two-hour reign of terror" during which the knifeman "struck randomly at four different locations".image captionAnd the Daily Star says the UK will "roast" thanks to a "tropical surge" stretching into October, with temperatures as high as 25C (77f) next week and again at the end of the month.