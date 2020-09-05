Newspaper headlines: A 'no-blink' exit and MPs defend free speech

Newspaper headlines: A 'no-blink' exit and MPs defend free speechBy BBC NewsStaffPublishedduration25 minutes agoimage captionBrexit is back on the front pages, with the Sunday Express reporting that Boris Johnson will consider "starving the [EU] of access to cheap money on the financial markets" in the event no long-term trade deal can be agreed before the transition period ends at the turn of the year.image captionAnd the prime minister's chief negotiator, Lord Frost, gives an exclusive interview to the Mail on Sunday, in which he tells the paper the UK will not "blink" in talks this week. The paper says the peer made clear "Mr Johnson's government was adopting a more steely and determined approach than Theresa May's".image captionThe Sunday Times follows up Saturday's blockade of newspaper printing plants by climate change protesters, saying ministers "spoke up for press freedom" in the wake of the action that prevented the delivery of 1.5 million papers. It quotes the prime minister saying: "A free press is vital in holding the government and other powerful institutions to account."image captionThe organisation behind the protest, Extinction Rebellion, could be treated as an organised crime group in the future, says the Sunday Telegraph. In a front-page commentary, the paper's associate editor, Camilla Tominey, complains the campaigners only want a free press if it agrees with their agenda.image captionThe Sunday Mirror reports that the Duke and Duchess of Sussex's TV deal with Netflix "could include a tribute to his mum, Diana".image captionA leaked Public Health England document suggests Covid-19 could be endemic in parts of the UK with a combination of severe deprivation, poor housing and large minority ethnic communities, according to the Observer. It quotes one section reading: "The overall analysis suggests Bolton, Manchester, Oldham and Rochdale never really left the epidemic phase."image captionFormer England footballer Paul Gascoigne has made a tearful plea to burglars who stole £140,000 of jewellery from his flat to return treasured items belonging to his late dad, according to the Sunday People.image captionAnd the Daily Star Sunday has the story of a woman who was given a detailed description of the "man of her dreams" by an "animal whisperer" who conveyed a message from her horse, months before she met her new love.Sign up for a morning briefing direct to your inbox