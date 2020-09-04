Newspaper headlines: Virus 'shifts to young' and call ahead of A&E trip

Newspaper headlines: Virus 'shifts to young' and call ahead of A&E tripBy BBC NewsStaffPublishedduration1 hour agoimage captionIn an "extraordinary" shift, two thirds of confirmed coronavirus cases are now in those aged under 40, The Times reports. A fifth of the cases were in people over the age of 50, compared with three quarters in the spring, the paper adds, citing Public Health England figures. Meanwhile, cases in people over the age of 80 accounted for 3% of the total, down from 28% in March. Increased testing of people with milder symptoms accounts partly for the shift in demographic, but younger people were also taking advantage of lockdown easing, the paper adds.image captionPatients will be urged to call 111 instead of going to accident and emergency units under new NHS plans, The Daily Telegraph says. People will be asked to book an appointment rather than go to casualty, with the aim to reduce crowding in emergency rooms, according to health chiefs. However, some medics have expressed concerns that the system could create fatal obstacles for those needing urgent treatment. Also on the front page is a report that Donald Trump ordered the dismissal of the UK's ambassador in Washington, Sir Kim Darroch, after leaked documents allegedly showed the diplomat making disparaging remarks.image captionThe Daily Express leads with Boris Johnson's comments that the UK will "prosper mightily" from leaving the European Union, even if a trade deal is not reached.image captionHowever, the PM has been criticised for appointing so-called "misogynist" Tony Abbott as an official UK trade adviser, the Guardian reports. The former Australian prime minister is among nine external advisers to be appointed to the board of trade to help shape post-Brexit trade policy. The move has drawn widespread criticism from opposition parties, charities and activists. Meanwhile, police are dealing with potentially thousands of violations of quarantine rules involving holidaymakers who may not be self-isolating after travelling abroad, the paper reports.image captionAnd travel restrictions make the front page of the Daily Mail, with the PM facing a "dramatic revolt" from Conservative MPs over testing for coronavirus at Britain's borders. "The great air revolt takes off" is the headline on the paper's front page, with 40 backbench MPs tipped to join a rebellion ahead of a Commons debate next week. There is growing discontent over the "damage" the 14-day quarantine is having on the economy, the paper adds.image captionElsewhere, celebrity doctors such as Hilary Jones and Ranj Singh have backed the Daily Mirror's campaign to "save family chemists". The call for action comes as 72% of family-run shops face ruin, the paper adds. Also featuring prominently on the Mirror's front page is the line-up for this year's series of Strictly Come Dancing.image captionSome of the UK's largest developers could be forced to pay up to £1bn in compensation to homeowners due to a mis-selling "scandal" that is being investigated by the Competition and Markets Authority (CMA) watchdog, the i weekend reports. The CMA has threatened court action after finding evidence of "mistreatment", the paper adds.image captionJapanese conglomerate SoftBank has been unmasked as the "Nasdaq whale" that bought billions of dollars' worth of options in tech stock in the past month before sharply pulling back on Thursday and Friday, the FT Weekend says. The paper cites sources who are said to be nervous, with one claiming SoftBank was "gobbling up" options. Meanwhile, Pret a Manger is planning to shift its focus from inner London to more suburban branches and delivering dinners.image captionAnd "Show us the money!" is the message dominating the Daily Star's front page, which is centred on the Duke and Duchess of Cambridge. The paper calls for the pair to pay £2.4m for the Frogmore Cottage renovations following their £75m Netflix deal.Sign up for a morning briefing direct to your inbox