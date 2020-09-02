Newspaper headlines: Boris Johnson's bid to calm MPs and Ofqual attacks minister

Newspaper headlines: Boris Johnson's bid to calm MPs and Ofqual attacks ministerBy BBC NewsStaffPublishedduration44 minutes agoimage captionA warning of rising taxes to pay for the economic impact of the coronavirus pandemic makes the lead in the Financial Times. Chancellor Rishi Sunak made an "impassioned plea" to Conservative MPs to trust him, after what the paper calls "much private angst" directed towards the prime minister. Boris Johnson also addressed his MPs in an effort to improve party relations "after a summer of policy U-turns", the report adds.image captionThe Guardian describes Mr Johnson and Mr Sunak's briefings as "an attempt to calm mutinous Tory MPs" who are "angry and unsettled" by the government's handling of the coronavirus crisis. Meanwhile, the paper carries an exclusive story on a data specialist who, it claims, was fired from the civil service after posting on social media that police should use live rounds against Black Lives Matter demonstrators.image captionThe prime minister's drive to get people back to the workplace has "floundered", the Daily Telegraph claims. A public campaign encouraging people to return to offices was scheduled to begin on Thursday, but will now not start until next week at the earliest, the paper says. It says the Cabinet Office wants more civil servants to return to the workplace before ministers tell others to do the same.image captionIn an attack on the education secretary, the Metro's lead says A-level and GCSE pupils could have sat their exams this summer "if Gavin Williamson had listened to Ofqual". The paper says the exam regulator's chairman Roger Taylor had given Mr Williamson three options, with the first being for socially distanced exams to go ahead. The "worst case scenario" option was to calculate grades, which is what happened - before heavy criticism of the algorithm led the government to fall back on teacher-assessed grades instead.image captionAfter a record number of migrants crossed the Channel on Wednesday, the Times reports on a study that suggests the government's hostile environment policy - designed to combat illegal immigration - is "flawed and unsafe". The paper takes Home Secretary Priti Patel to task after her repeated pledges to tackle the issue. Experts have warned that publicity over the Home Office's plans to deter people from making the crossing has actually fuelled numbers attempting the journey.image captionThe i leads on German doctors saying that Russian opposition politician Alexei Navalny was poisoned by the deadly nerve agent, Novichok. The paper says the Soviet-era chemical weapon was used to "silence [Vladmir] Putin's leading critic", but adds that the Kremlin denies any knowledge of the attempts to poison Mr Navalny, who remains in a coma after falling ill on a flight in Siberia last month.image captionGary Lineker is set to house a refugee at his Surrey mansion, the Daily Mirror reports. The paper says the Match of the Day host has applied to help through charity Refugees at Home. He tells the tabloid: "If I can help, why not?"image captionA decision by the BBC to have singers for Rule, Brittania! and Land of Hope and Glory at the Last Night of the Proms has been branded by the Daily Express as a "spectacular climb-down" by BBC chiefs. It says the corporation's new director general, Tim Davie, is thought to have "overruled" plans for instrumental versions, which had been - the BBC says - for fear of spreading coronavirus when bringing together large groups of singers. The tabloid says the "U-turn" is a "victory for our 'loud and proud' nation".image captionIt's a similar tale in the Daily Star, which warns "BBC luvvies" to look away ahead of its headline, "Brittania rules OK". The paper says broadcaster's decision was a result of it caving in to pressure from angry TV fans.Sign up for a morning briefing direct to your inbox