Newspaper headlines: Back-to-office 'falls flat' and a Strictly same-sex pair?By BBC NewsStaffPublishedduration52 minutes agoimage captionClimate change protesters planning "chaos" and the return of commuters are hailed in the Metro as signs that a "nearly normal service" has resumed in the UK, in the face of coronavirus. It quotes the prime minister as claiming people have returned to offices "in huge numbers" as schools across England and Wales reopened. The paper carries photos of Extinction Rebellion protesters who have kicked off two weeks of demonstration in London, Cardiff and Manchester.image captionThe Daily Mail says Tory MPs indicated there was "little evidence" that large numbers of people had ditched home-working in favour of the workplace. Its front page runs images of a near-empty Paddington station at "what was once the rush hour", and of two children, Ariana and Eri, on their first day back at school. "They're back at work... where's rest of UK?" the headline asks.image captionThe Daily Telegraph agrees the government's drive to get people back in offices "appeared to fall flat" as data suggests less than half of the workforce had done so. The paper's lead addresses fears for the economic impact of coronavirus on young people, as the number of under-25-year-olds on Universal Credit almost doubled during lockdown to 538,000 people. Meanwhile, a photo of a socially-distanced cabinet takes up much of the front page, as MPs returned to Westminster from the summer recess.image captionThe Guardian claims Education Secretary Gavin Williamson was warned about serious flaws in an exams grading algorithm two weeks before A-level results were published in England. Exam board operator, Cambridge Assessment, flagged "major problems" with the way the exam regulator's statistical model was allocating grades, but the paper says Ofqual reassured Mr Williamson the flaws could be managed through an expanded appeal process. That process was eventually replaced in a government U-turn that gave students their teacher-assessed grades.image captionOlympic boxer Nicola Adams is set to make British TV history, according the the Daily Mirror, as she will become the first Strictly Come Dancing star to dance in a same-sex partnership. The paper's exclusive story runs a quote from an "insider", who says the programme's "exciting step" is "well overdue".image captionThe UK is enjoying a "mammoth economic bounce-back" from the crippling impact of coronavirus, as a result of a near-doubling of the number of people buying homes, the Daily Express reports. New approved mortgages "surged" to more than 60,000 in July, up from 39,000 in June and a record low of 9,300 in May, the paper says.image captionAlongside an image of Nicola Sturgeon in a pink tartan face covering, the Financial Times brings news of the Scottish first minister's fresh push for independence from the rest of the UK. Ms Sturgeon has resumed work on a bill that will lead to a proposed possible vote - a move the paper brands as a "clear challenge" to Prime Minister Boris Johnson. "Mask off" reads the sub-headline.image captionThe Times focuses on a new round of defence spending sought by Chancellor Rishi Sunak. It says the chancellor is hoping to divert billions of pounds from foreign aid to pay for increased spending on items such as enhanced cyber-weapons and AI-enabled drones. But the paper says Mr Sunak is yet to "win agreement" from the prime minister on the issue - and that other ministers are eyeing up alternative uses for diverted aid cash.image captionAnd the Daily Star's lead story is a "naturists update". The tabloid claims that celebrities such as Ulrika Jonsson are behind a huge rise in the number of people signing up to naturist clubs. Last month Jonsson described nudity as "not a big deal" in an article for the Daily Mail, in response to those who took issue with her posting naked photos on Instagram.Sign up for a morning briefing direct to your inbox