Newspaper headlines: Marcus Rashford's rallying cry and school pupils 'three months behind'By BBC NewsStaffPublishedduration36 minutes agoimage captionAs schools in England and Wales return for the autumn term, the Metro quotes a senior Conservative MP as saying there is just a 50% chance that next year's A-level and GCSE exams will go ahead. The paper says pupils face a "monumental challenge to catch up" as a result of school closures during the coronavirus lockdown, with a National Foundation for Educational Research (NFER) survey suggesting most youngsters are three months behind in their studies.image captionThe Daily Telegraph claims Education Secretary Gavin Williamson is considering plans to delay A-level and GCSE exams "with the aim of creating more teaching time". Sources tell the paper the delay could mean pupils take exams in June or July, meaning summer holidays would not be affected - something, the Telegraph says, Mr Williamson is "emphatic" about.image captionThe i says the NFER survey of 3,000 teachers suggests boys are further behind their studies than girls. It says opposition MPs are urging Mr Williamson to explain how he will make up for the "damage already done" to students this year, while head teachers are calling on ministers to drop plans to fine parents if children do not return to school.image captionAlso drawing on figures from the NFER study, the Guardian's lead story claims the gap between some pupils and their wealthier peers has widened by 46% amid the disruption to their education during lockdown. The researchers say urgent support must be targeted at schools in areas of high deprivation. Meanwhile, the splash image features footballer Marcus Rashford, who has written to MPs with what the paper calls a "rallying cry" to tackle food poverty in the UK.image captionAnd cash-strapped head teachers will have to find extra cash to foot the bill to keep children safe at school, the Daily Mirror reports. The paper claims hygiene and social distancing measures put in place to curb the spread of the virus have cost schools £216m. It adds that unions want the government to cover these costs.image captionIn what it brands as a "school crackdown", the Daily Star says children will be suspended from school if they make inappropriate jokes about coronavirus or target other students with "deliberate or malicious coughs or sneezes", as part of strict new Covid-19 rules. "Cough and you are off!" the headline warns.image captionMoving away from schools, the Daily Mail brings news of a "dramatic new weapon in the war on diabetes". It says the NHS is introducing a low-calorie "soup-and-shake" diet which is, the paper claims, proven to send Type 2 diabetes into remission. The paper quotes one of the health service's clinical directors as saying there has never been a more important time for people to lose weight.image captionBeneath its lead story on a promising month for the world's stock markets, the Financial Times analyses the prime minister's appointment of a "member of his inner circle" as the new leader of the civil service. Simon Case, who was drafted in temporarily as No 10's permanent secretary in May, will replace Mark Sedwill as cabinet secretary and head of the civil service. The paper says it's a sign Boris Johnson wants a "trusted figure" to help reform how the state is run.image captionThe Times says Mr Case is a "free-thinking ally" of the PM who will "shake up the civil service". But its front page is dominated by a report on tens of thousands of British holidaymakers who are in "limbo" as they wait to hear if quarantine measures will be imposed on people returning to the UK from Portugal, just two weeks after it was put on the quarantine exemption list. Portugal had 21.1 coronavirus cases per 100,000 people in the past week - just above the threshold for the British government to consider imposing the measures, the paper points out.image captionMeanwhile, the Daily Express reports the incoming director general of the BBC is being pressured to reverse a "cruel" move to scrap free TV licences for the over-75. Tim Davie faces an "almighty backlash" from campaigners over the £157.50 fee, on his first day in the job.