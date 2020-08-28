Newspaper headlines: Winter lockdown warning and Christmas vaccine hope

Newspaper headlines: Winter lockdown warning and Christmas vaccine hopeBy BBC NewsStaffPublishedduration53 minutes agoimage captionHealth Secretary Matt Hancock has given an interview to The Times warning that England could face nationwide restrictions and extensive local lockdowns in the case of a second wave of coronavirus this winter. He said the second wave was "avoidable but it's not easy" as people spend more time indoors. The main picture on the front of the paper is of JK Rowling with Robert Kennedy's daughter, Kerry, after the former gave back a human rights award she had received following criticism of her views on gender and trans issues.image captionThere are hopes a life-saving Covid-19 vaccine will be ready before Christmas, the Daily Express reports. The paper carries comments from deputy chief medical officer Jonathan Van-Tam who said scientists were "making progress" in developing vaccines. Another senior medical expert told the paper that a breakthrough on the vaccine is close.image captionMeanwhile, the Bank of England is "not out of firepower" to fight the economic impact of the coronavirus crisis, the FT Weekend reports, quoting Bank of England Governor Andrew Bailey. Mr Bailey has rejected the idea that central banks lacked ammunition to fight off recession.image captionLeading with an investigation into Boohoo, the Guardian says the fast-fashion retailer has been selling clothes made by at least 18 factories in Leicester that audits say have failed to prove they pay workers the minimum wage. The documents, the paper says, suggest that, in parts of the supply chain, workers may be paid as little as £3-£4 an hour. Boohoo said the documents seen by the paper appear to be a "selection of commentary from a limited number of the third-party audits that have been completed".image captionOutgoing BBC boss Tony Hall takes centre stage on the front page of the Daily Telegraph, telling the paper the corporation needs to embark on a "big push" to move staff outside London in order to boost diversity of opinion. Lord Hall told the paper he believed 70% of the BBC's personnel and budget should be placed in regions to reflect more views of licence fee payers. He also defended the BBC following the controversy surrounding the decision not to sing Rule, Britannia and Land of Hope and Glory at the final night of the Proms. Meanwhile, rail commuters will be offered three-day season tickets to entice staff back to offices, the paper reports.image captionAlso leading on the BBC, the Daily Mail says there are plans to decriminalise the failure to pay the £157.50 TV licence fee. The paper cites Whitehall sources who said the need to reform the BBC had been reinforced by the Proms row and over-75s now being charged for licences. Ministers, the paper says, are expected to make a final decision next month on whether non-payment should be a criminal offence.image caption"Brought back together by mum," is the headline on the front page of the Daily Mirror. Princes William and Harry have reportedly reunited to finalise details for the statue celebrating the life of their mother, Princess Diana, the paper reports. A royal insider is quoted as saying there are hopes the move will "help to heal old wounds".image captionAnd the Are You Being Served actress Mollie Sugden, who played Mrs Slocombe, never discussed her "pussy" - a long-running joke in the 1970s and 1980s series - with her family, the Daily Star reports.Sign up for a morning briefing direct to your inbox