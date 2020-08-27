Newspaper headlines: 'Secret' care deaths and UK ushered back to office

Newspaper headlines: 'Secret' care deaths and UK ushered back to officeBy BBC NewsStaffPublishedduration58 minutes agoimage captionThe Guardian claims that the figures for coronavirus deaths at individual care homes are being "kept secret" in order to "protect providers' commercial interests". A red box highlights a quote: "The patient is the important one here, not the corporation".image captionThe i leads with the same story, with a picture of a care home worker and a resident on its front page. It says regulators fear "standards would drop and the number of beds available would fall" if the true death tolls were revealed.image captionA blurry photograph of emergency workers in hazmat suits forms the backdrop of the Metro's front page. They were removing a "Covid-infected passenger" from a plane at Stansted Airport, the paper reports. It says the "scary scene" took place after the passenger "boarded the jet despite receiving a text telling him he had tested positive".image captionA woman cycles past the Eiffel Tower on a clear day in Paris - where masks have been made mandatory in all outdoor spaces - on the front page of the Daily Telegraph. The paper leads with the news that a publicity campaign next week will encourage people to go back to the office. It comes amid warnings that working from home "will make people more vulnerable to being sacked".image captionThe Times reports that Health Secretary Matt Hancock "opened a cabinet rift" by saying he cares more about how effective his employees are than whether they come into the office. But it says the prime minister is facing "mounting pressure" from other ministers to get people back to work.image caption"I was scared for my life". That's how the Daily Mirror trails its coverage of Manchester United defender Harry Maguire's interview with the BBC. It comes after the 27-year-old was arrested by Greek police last week.image captionThe Daily Mail reports that the teenagers who killed PC Andrew Harper - or more accurately the solicitors and barristers representing them in court - had received the "astonishing sum" of £465,000 in legal aid, The paper's front page juxtaposes a picture of 18-year-olds Albert Bowers and Jessie Cole, smiling, alongside a photograph of the officer's widow, Lissie Harper - whom it says was "horrified" by the figure.image captionChancellor Rishi Sunak makes an appearance on the Daily Express's front page, following the news that sandwich chain Pret A Manger is to cut 3,000 jobs. Rather appropriately, the paper has found a picture of Mr Sunak, complete with blue mask, at a branch of Pret. However, it's back to Brexit territory for the Express's lead story as it reports that a "no-deal Brexit moved a step closer" amid "growing fears that trade deal talks are on the brink of collapse".image captionA photograph of young women forming a human chain in protest against Belarus's president Alexander Lukashenko tops the front page of the Financial Times. The paper leads with the news that the US Federal Reserve has shifted its approach to managing inflation to become "more tolerant of temporary rises".image captionAnd the contestants on ITV's I'm a Celebrity... Get Me Out of Here! are a "Scaredy cast", according to the Daily Star headline. It reports that they "could quit the hit show before it even starts" because it is "set to take place in a haunted castle" - which it illustrates with lightning strikes and a cartoon ghost on its front page "exwooosive".Sign up for a morning briefing direct to your inbox