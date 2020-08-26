Newspaper headlines: People 'paid to quarantine' and ghost town UK 'needs saving'By BBC NewsStaffPublishedduration1 hour agoimage captionThe Daily Telegraph reports that people on low incomes who live in high-risk areas and test positive for coronavirus will be paid to self-isolate - and so will those they have come into contact with. It says the move comes amid signs that increasing numbers of people are refusing to quarantine because of financial worries.image captionGermany has scrapped plans to discuss Brexit at a diplomatic meeting next week because there has not been "any tangible progress" in talks, according to the Guardian. The paper says Brussels has lamented a "completely wasted" summer.image captionThe i newspaper claims Tory unrest is growing over the series of government U-turns. It also says the prime minister was accused of throwing the Department of Education's top civil servant "under a bus" after Jonathan Slater, the permanent secretary, was sacked.image captionThe same story features on the front of the Financial Times, which says the sacking came as Boris Johnson sought to distance himself from the exams "fiasco". It reports that the PM told students their grades had almost been "derailed by a mutant algorithm".image caption"Turtle chaos" is the headline in the Metro, which says the PM's reference to a mutant algorithm saw people on social media dub it the "Teenage Mutant Ninja Algorithm". Its front page features a picture of one of the superheroes from the TV show.image captionThe Daily Mail leads on quotes from a senior business leader saying Boris Johnson needs to do more to get workers back into offices. Writing in the paper, Carolyn Fairburn, the boss of industry body the CBI, warns that commercial centres risk becoming permanent "ghost towns" and she argues the issue is as important as the return of pupils to schools.image captionGirls Aloud singer Sarah Harding is pictured on a number of the front pages after she revealed she had been diagnosed with breast cancer. The Daily Mirror says she kept it secret from her former Girls Aloud bandmates for months, only telling them this week, as well as revealing that it had spread.image captionThe Times focuses on new data which it says shows that the NHS has a "hidden waiting list" of 15.3 million patients who need follow-up appointments for health problems. The paper says the figure is four times higher than the official figure, which only shows how many patients are yet to have their first hospital appointment after a GP referral.image captionScientists have found that an ingredient in a £10 insect repellent can kill the Covid-19 virus, reports the Daily Express. It says the discovery was made by experts at the government's military research facility Porton Down, in Wiltshire.image captionAnd the Daily Star focuses on what it calls "a pitta bad news", with a warning for kebab lovers that there could be a shortage of doner meat over the bank holiday. It says there has been a surge in demand from "boozy staycationers".