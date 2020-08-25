Newspaper headlines: PM 'forced to backtrack' on masks and 'Harry's shame'By BBC NewsStaffPublishedduration20 minutes agoimage caption"U-turn on face masks in schools" is the headline in the i - one of a number of papers to lead on the government's decision to reverse its guidance on the use of face coverings in schools in England. The i says the government has performed "yet another U-turn on education".image captionThe Guardian reports that, after an "11th-hour U-turn" from Boris Johnson, secondary school pupils will no longer be advised against using face masks in school, and they will be mandatory between lessons in areas with a local lockdown. The PM "bowed to pressure" from head teachers, according to the paper.image captionThe government U-turn came despite ministers insisting for days that there would be no change to the guidelines, says the Daily Telegraph. The paper quotes a senior government source as saying the move was based on science, adding: "We know schools are safe but in areas of high transmission we do have to be even more careful."image captionThe same story is the lead in the Times, which says the move "represents another reversal on education policy" following the decisions to reassess A-level and GCSE grades, and provide free school meals during the summer holidays. The paper also suggests ministers are exploring whether the government can pay for the cost of masks in schools where they are mandatory.image captionManchester United captain Harry Maguire's conviction and suspended jail sentence in Greece following a brawl makes the front of a number of papers. The Metro goes with the provocative headline "Man U are so guilty Harry".image caption"Harry's shame" is the headline in the Daily Star, which says he is "fighting for his career" following the guilty verdict.image captionHarry Maguire vowing to clear his name is the focus for the Daily Mirror. It says the footballer will be appealing, having claimed: "If anything, myself, family and friends are the victims."image captionThe BBC's decision to play instrumental versions of Land of Hope and Glory and Rule, Britannia! at the Last Night of the Proms continues to make headlines in the Daily Mail. The paper says Boris Johnson "expressed disbelief" at the move, accusing the broadcaster of "wetness".image caption"Enough! Hands off our heritage", is the Daily Express' take on the same story. It says the prime minister has called for an end to the constant attacks on Britain's history.image copyrightBBC Sportimage captionAnd the front of the Financial Times features a report that drug makers are calling for legal indemnity in the "frantic race" to find a Covid-19 vaccine. The paper, which has seen a leaked memo, claims a lobbying group for European drug makers is pushing the EU for protection from legal action if there are problems with the vaccines.