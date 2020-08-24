Newspaper headlines: BBC Proms 'row' and Army to 'axe tanks'By BBC NewsStaffPublishedduration23 minutes agoimage captionThe BBC's decision to play instrumental versions of Rule, Britannia! and Land Of Hope And Glory at the Last Night Of The Proms features on the front pages. The Daily Telegraph says the broadcaster "defied the government" by "effectively censoring the traditional anthems" after announcing that they would be played but not sung at this year's event.image caption"Surrender!" declares the Daily Mail in its headline about the same story, saying the BBC's decision not to include the sung version of the show's "patriotic finale" Rule, Britannia! comes after a "racism row" over the lyric "Britons never shall be slaves". The paper says the move by the BBC has been condemned as a "complete cop-out".image captionThere is a different tone in the Daily Express, which says the inclusion of the two instrumental versions - following earlier reports they would not feature at all - shows BBC bosses "have caved in to popular demand by announcing a Proms reprieve" for the two numbers. It goes on to point out that this apparent U-turn only came "after PM steps in".image captionThe Times reports that military chiefs have drawn up plans to mothball all of Britain's tanks "under radical proposals" to modernise the armed forces. It says the government faces a battle over the "controversial idea" which aims to cut costs and focus on cyberwarfare.image captionThe new school term is the focus for the Metro, which says fines of £120 are in store for parents who refuse to send their children back to school. The paper says ministers have warned the penalty will even apply to schools with a coronavirus outbreak, unless parents have explicit permission to keep pupils at home.image captionThe i leads on British scientists warning that fast-tracking Covid-19 vaccines could endanger the public after the US staked an interest in the vaccine being developed in the UK. The paper reports Downing Street as saying the UK will be the first in line for any effective drug developed in Oxford.image captionA study suggests pregnant women should cut out all caffeine, according to the Daily Mirror. It claims researchers found that drinking tea or coffee raises risk of birth problems.image captionTesco is to create 16,000 jobs at its online grocery business, reports the Financial Times, which describes the move as "a glimmer of light at a bleak time for the jobs market". It says the move came after the pandemic drove shoppers online.image captionA warning that systemic racism in British TV has forced out a generation of black talent who were being ignored or worn down by their experiences, is the main story in the Guardian. The comments come from broadcaster and historian David Olusoga, in a speech at the Edinburgh TV Festival, who is quoted as saying the impact of the "lost generation" could be seen in unrepresentative programmes that failed to reflect modern Britain.image captionAnd the Daily Star leads on what it calls a "love curse" at Eastenders. It says actress Samantha Womack is the latest "high-profile victim of the Albert Square marriage curse" - and pictures all three "victims" that have been in the news this month.