Newspaper headlines: PM's plea to parents and UK's 'raving idiots'By BBC NewsStaffPublishedduration23 minutes agoimage captionBoris Johnson's appeal to parents to send their children back to school features on a number of the front pages. The Daily Mirror says the prime minister "begged" parents in his message which was released ahead of schools reopening in England next week.image captionThe same story is the lead in the Daily Telegraph, which says Mr Johnson sought to reassure parents with medical evidence that the chances of children contracting Covid-19 were "very small". It says the PM's appeal came amid government concern that "natural reservations" over a return have been hard-wired into parents by months of messages about the risks of coronavirus.image captionThe Guardian says the prime minister's message is an attempt to "reassert his grip over education after days of chaos". It quotes an unnamed senior Tory as saying the move was part of a deliberate attempt to switch the "messenger" and win back the public, after Education Secretary Gavin Williamson was criticised for how he dealt with the exam chaos.image captionTeachers being warned by scientists that they are spreading coronavirus is the main story in The Times. It says new research from Public Health England showed that two thirds of outbreaks came from staff-to-staff transmission, or staff to pupil. It quotes a leading paediatric infectious diseases specialist at PHE as saying "we need to educate the educators".image caption"Raving idiots" is the headline in the Metro, which reports that the police had to break up at least 100 illegal mass gatherings across the UK at the weekend. It says more than 70 of those events took place in Birmingham - including one party which had two marquees and a DJ.image captionUS President Donald Trump's administration is considering fast-tracking a vaccine being developed in the UK, according to the Financial Times. The paper claims his administration could bypass normal regulatory standards to have the Covid-19 vaccine - which is being developed by AstraZeneca and the University of Oxford - ready for use in America ahead of the presidential election.image captionThe Daily Mail leads on an investigation into the deaths of 15 babies at East Kent Hospitals University Trust. An independent inquiry into the trust was launched earlier this year over a series of failings that led to the deaths. A spokesman for the trust said it was treating "the concerns raised about the safety of the service with the utmost seriousness and urgency".image captionThe BBC is facing a backlash over plans to drop Rule Britannia and Land of Hope and Glory from Last Night of the Proms, according to the Daily Express. The paper claims the broadcaster is considering axing the anthems "as part of a dramatic shake-up" in the wake of the Black Lives Matter movement. But it says an online campaign has been set up to try and prevent the move.image captionAnd the Daily Star leads on what it calls "pyscho" seagulls causing problems for the new series of I'm a Celebrity. It says the programme will be held at a castle which is overrun with the birds.