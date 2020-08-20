Newspaper headlines: Record GCSE results and 55 years for Manchester bomb plotter

Newspaper headlines: Record GCSE results and 55 years for Manchester bomb plotterBy BBC NewsStaffPublishedduration28 minutes agoimage caption"See you in 55 years, pal", is the Metro's take on the news that Hashem Abedi, brother of the Manchester arena suicide bomber Salman, has been jailed for a record prison term of at least 55 years. He helped his older sibling Salman to plan the atrocity that killed 22 men, women and children and injured hundreds more at an Ariana Grande concert on 22 May 2017. The judge, Mr Justice Jeremy Baker, warned Abedi - who refused to leave his cell at the Old Bailey for the sentencing - that he "may never be released".image captionThe Daily Express also leads on the 55-year minimum jail term handed to Hashem Abedi. Its headline echoes comments by Paul Hett, whose son Martyn was killed in the bombing, who said that in light of the sentence, he believes the Parole Board will ensure Abedi "never sees the light of day again".image captionThe i's front page reports on the "joy" at Thursday's GCSE results, after significant grade inflation saw a rise of a quarter in the top grades - a 7 or above, equivalent to an A in the old system. But it was not all smiles, the paper suggests, as almost half a million BTec students may still have to wait until next week for their results. It came as schools minister Nick Gibb apologised for the "pain and anxiety" caused to students after the grading system for A-levels and GCSEs was reversed at the last minute.image captionThe Daily Star's front page continues to portray the education secretary as a clown, this time accusing Gavin Williamson of knowing six weeks ago that "poorer" children would be more disadvantaged by the computer algorithm used to calculate exam results.image captionMuch is made of elbows - both proverbial and actual - in the Telegraph's coverage of Thursday's exam results. It says this year's GCSEs were the highest on record after an algorithm designed to calculate them was given the elbow - just as two students, pictured on its front page, give each other a congratulatory elbow bump after opening their results. The paper's splash says that hospital admissions for coronavirus were "inflated" at the peak of the pandemic, as patients admitted for other illnesses were included in outbreak statistics. The revelations emerged as a result of an investigation for the government's Science Advisory Group for Emergencies (Sage), with the paper quoting one experts who said that admissions data was "the best marker of the impact of the disease".image captionThe Times' lead story claims that middle class children may have to take gap years after universities minister Michelle Donelan told universities to prioritise children from more disadvantaged backgrounds for admission this year. The paper reports that the government move has support from the watchdog, the Office for Students, as it warns children from these backgrounds must not be "allowed to slip through the net", but others, including the thinktank the Higher Education Policy Institute, are sceptical about its practical implementation.image caption"Boris carries on camping" is the front page headline of the Daily Mail, which claims an exclusive photograph of the prime minister's summer "staycation" on the Scottish coast, as it criticises him for failing to express a "word of sympathy" for "let down" pupils. The paper suggests Boris Johnson has spent some time camping in a tepee-style canvas tent, pictured on its front page, pitched close to a three-bedroom "hideaway" he and fiancée Carrie Symonds have been staying in.image captionThe Daily Mirror's top story claims that the BBC's evening TV news bulletins are "doomed" as more people watch news online. via phones and iPlayer. The paper quotes BBC head of news Fran Unsworth who said in 10 years' time, people "probably won't be consuming linear bulletins", adding "I might be wrong about that, but I doubt it."image captionThe Guardian's main story reports fears that Birmingham could be placed under a local lockdown after a rise in cases there., if the public do not act. The paper says concern over the rate of increase has prompted West Midlands police to "openly discuss" the prospect if a city-wide lockdown and have appealed to residents to follow social distancing rules and avoid gatherings.image captionThe Financial Times' lead story reports that companies across America are handing top bosses multi-million dollar "retention" bonuses shortly before declaring bankruptcy, much to the chagrin of creditors, who complain the payments are "rewards for failure". But the paper says the practice - which has become commonplace among troubled companies pushed over the edge by the coronavirus pandemic- has its supporters, who claim it limits disruption for groups already facing a "tumultuous future".