Image caption

The Daily Telegraph's front page is dominated by a picture of the Manchester Arena bomber Salman Abedi, who it reports "will escape a whole-life sentence" because of his age at the time of the attack. The paper's lead story, however, is the news that exam board Pearson has pulled its BTec results on the eve of releasing them. "Close to half a million pupils face fresh exam turmoil today after an eleventh-hour decision," the paper says.