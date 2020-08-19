Newspaper headlines: BTec results pulled amid 'exam fiasco'

By BBC News Staff
  • 19 August 2020
Image caption The Daily Telegraph's front page is dominated by a picture of the Manchester Arena bomber Salman Abedi, who it reports "will escape a whole-life sentence" because of his age at the time of the attack. The paper's lead story, however, is the news that exam board Pearson has pulled its BTec results on the eve of releasing them. "Close to half a million pupils face fresh exam turmoil today after an eleventh-hour decision," the paper says.
Image caption The Guardian reports that exams regulator Ofqual was warned "at least a month ago" of "flaws" in the algorithm initially used to decide pupils' A-Level results. "The regulator pressed ahead amid longstanding ministerial pressure to prevent grade inflation," the paper says.
Image caption And The Times reports that the education secretary was warned directly that students could be given the wrong results. Citing a senior source from the Department for Education, the paper says that Sir John Coles, a former director-general there, wrote to Gavin Williamson last month expressing concerns.
Image caption The Daily Mirror also focuses on the Manchester Arena bombing, reporting that Mr Abedi's brother refused to leave his cell as a court heard emotional testimony from bereaved relatives ahead of his sentencing. The paper features a picture of Hashem Abedi next to the words "the coward & the brave".
Image caption The Metro says a 16-year-old from Sudan who was found dead on a French beach "didn't stand a chance". The paper reports that he "tried to cross the Channel... in a tiny dinghy using a shovel as an oar".
Image caption The Daily Mail says his death highlights the "human cost of the crisis" and has "sparked a major row" over the government's handling of it. "Now will we wake up to this tragedy?" it asks readers.
Image caption The Daily Express reports that EU negotiators "have threatened to curb British truckers' access to European roads", rejecting the request for the current rules to remain in place after Brexit as "fundamentally unbalanced". The paper reports that the move "has triggered anger in the UK".
Image caption The Financial Times reports that tech giant Apple has become the first US company to be valued at $2tn (£1.5tn) on the stock market. An analyst tells the paper that the tech giant's growth is "really quite unbelievable", while the paper itself reports that "Apple, too, has been surprised".
Image caption And the Daily Star warns readers of "hair-raising winds" ahead of Storm Ellen, which it says will "batter" the UK.