Ahead of nearly five million GCSEs being awarded this week using a controversial model, the Observer reports that 97% - more than 4.6 million grades - will be assigned in England solely by the algorithm drawn up by exam regulator Ofqual. More than 280,000 students had A-level results downgraded on Thursday, prompting widespread anger among schools, colleges and pupils. Education experts fear that even more GCSE results could be downgraded than A-levels, the paper says. The government is expected to face new legal challenges over its algorithm within days, the paper adds.