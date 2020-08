Image caption

Several papers report on holidaymakers' scramble to return to the UK before the new quarantine measures come into effect on Saturday morning. The Guardian calls it an "exodus" as thousands of travellers battle "chaotic scenes" to make it back home. The paper says Downing Street had originally planned for the rules to come into force on Sunday, but brought it forward to 04:00 BST on Saturday following discussions with devolved administrations. It is understood, the paper says, that Scotland, Wales and Northern Ireland pushed "very firmly" for an earlier deadline.