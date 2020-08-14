Image caption

The government's decision to add France to its quarantine list has prompted a "scramble" among British holidaymakers to book trains, ferries and flights home before the new rules kick in, according to the Times' front page lead. The Channel Tunnel service has said its services are "absolutely chocca", while cross-channel ferries and European airlines are already operating reduced services, the paper says. It warns that the scale of demand could see people forced to stay on their holidays and self-isolate when they return, leading to children missing their first week of the new school term. The Times also reports a "revolt" by Tory MPs over the "shambolic" handling of A-level results. As data showed the government's marking system had hit some of the most disadvantaged students hardest, the paper says many Tory MPs have voiced fears it could jeopardise their hold on seats taken from Labour in northern England.