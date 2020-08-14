Newspaper headlines: Results "fiasco" and new UK quarantine for France

By BBC News Staff
  • 14 August 2020
Image caption As A-level students complain of being failed by the government's marking system, the Daily Telegraph's splash focuses on claims by the exam regulator that some teachers submitted "implausibly high" predicted grades. The Office of Qualifications and Examinations Regulation (Ofqual) told the paper that while most teachers entered accurate estimates, some put forward wildly high grades, citing one centre "which submitted all A* and A grades students in two subjects, where previously there had been normal distribution". Sources close to Education Secretary Gavin Williamson said there would be no Scottish-style U-turn on downgraded results, but one backbencher told the paper that he should "hang his head in shame and resign".
Image caption "A grade clowns" is the Daily Star's front page take on the A-level results, with the paper mischievously depicting Mr Williamson wearing a dunce hat and Boris Johnson a red nose; while standing in front of a blackboard of lines reading "I must do better".
Image caption The i also leads on calls for "unfair" A-level results to be reviewed; while also pointing out that "record numbers" of disadvantaged pupils have been accepted on to university courses. Also on its front page, the paper promotes its special report on symptoms of coronavirus that won't go away.
Image caption The Guardian's splash leads with a warning from Britain's equalities watchdog that it will intervene in the outcry over the handling of A-level results after students from disadvantaged backgrounds appeared to be hit hardest under the government's calculated marking system. The Equality and Human Rights Commission (EHRC) told the paper it would consider all its powers "so that ethnic minority and disabled children are treated fairly". Meanwhile, the front page also reports on a "historic" deal between Israel and the United Arab Emirates (UAE) to establish full diplomatic ties, under which Israel would "suspend" its plans to annex parts of the Palestinian territories. But the Guardian says "cracks" have quickly appeared in the Washington brokered deal, after Israel's Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu said there was "no change" to his annexation plans, while the UAE insisted Israel "immediately" halt those plans.
Image caption Like other papers, the Financial Times leads on the release of A-level results and ministers facing an "angry backlash" from pupils and teachers. The front page also reports on a "historic" peace deal between Israel and the United Arab Emirates (UAE), brokered by the United States. The three countries said in a statement that the "breakthrough will advance peace in the Middle East" but the paper reports the move is expected to anger Palestinians.
Image caption "A big fat F for fiasco" is how the Metro describes the handling of the A-level results. Meanwhile, its main story reports on Mr Johnson "lifting the locks" on most of the remaining restrictions in England, as close contact beauty treatments, small wedding receptions and live indoor performances will be able to resume in England from Saturday. Previously paused plans to reopen venues such as bowling alleys, skating rinks, soft play centres and casinos will also go ahead.
Image caption The Daily Express's splash says the prime minister has upped the UK's virus battle with a "ruthless double dose" of measures to avoid a second spike. They include tougher fines for organisers of illegal raves and those who refuse to wear face masks - as well France being added to the government's travel quarantine list after a surge in cases there. The move requires anyone who arrives in the UK after 04:00 BST on Saturday to self-isolate for 14 days.
Image caption The government's decision to add France to its quarantine list has prompted a "scramble" among British holidaymakers to book trains, ferries and flights home before the new rules kick in, according to the Times' front page lead. The Channel Tunnel service has said its services are "absolutely chocca", while cross-channel ferries and European airlines are already operating reduced services, the paper says. It warns that the scale of demand could see people forced to stay on their holidays and self-isolate when they return, leading to children missing their first week of the new school term. The Times also reports a "revolt" by Tory MPs over the "shambolic" handling of A-level results. As data showed the government's marking system had hit some of the most disadvantaged students hardest, the paper says many Tory MPs have voiced fears it could jeopardise their hold on seats taken from Labour in northern England.
Image caption The Daily Mail reports that the Duke and Duchess of Sussex bought their new California home from a Russian oligarch locked in a legal battle with his ex-wife who alleges he threatened to chop her up. Sergey Grishin, who the paper says sold Harry and Meghan the nine-bedroom mansion at a "knockdown price", denies his ex-wife's allegations. His spokesman said he had been the "unfortunate victim of fraud" perpetrated by his former wife, and had filed a counter-legal claim against her. Representatives for the Sussexes did not respond to the Mail's requests for comment.