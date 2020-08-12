Image caption

The Financial Times' splash reports that the Chancellor is considering delaying his autumn Budget if Britain is hit by a second wave of coronavirus. Allies of Rishi Sunak say he wants to get on with setting a path to economic recovery through his Budget, which is expected to allocate spending for the rest of parliament and outline a strategy for repairing public finances. The paper says fears of a rise in unemployment once the furlough scheme finishes in October are said to have added to the Chancellor's concerns over whether the autumn is the right time to begin talking about tax rises or spending cuts.