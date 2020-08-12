Newspaper headlines: 'Pick your grades' and Stephen Lawrence probe ends

  12 August 2020
Image caption The i's front page leads with news that students in England will get the "right to choose" when they receive their A-level results on Thursday in what the paper calls an "overhaul" of government plans. Under a new "triple lock" system announced by Education Secretary Gavin Williamson, A-level and GCSE students - who had their exams cancelled due to the coronavirus pandemic - can accept a calculated grade, use mock exam grade or sit an exam at a later date. After exams were cancelled, teachers were told to submit predicted grades for pupils, which exam boards will moderate to ensure they are not significantly higher than previous years.
Image caption "Pick your own exam results" is the Mail's take on Gavin Williamson's plan, which it says came as "ministers ripped up the system in the wake of the Scottish exams fiasco". Also featured on the Mail's front page is the news that London's Metropolitan Police has declared its investigation into the racist murder of Stephen Lawrence "inactive". Gary Dobson and David Norris were convicted of the 1993 murder in 2012, but they were among a gang of up to six men accused of being involved in the attack.
Image caption The Guardian leads with a warning from Labour leader Sir Keir Starmer that the government's plans for students' grades risked "robbing a generation of young people of their future" and who called on the prime minister to "change course". The paper also reports on the end to the active investigation into the killing of Stephen Lawrence, with the teenager's father, Neville, vowing to overturn the decision, saying it would leave racist killers out on the streets. Also featured on the front page is a photograph of Senator Kamala Harris, who Democrat Joe Biden has named as his vice-presidential running mate. She is the first black woman and Asian American to run on a major party ticket.
Image caption The Times, which also splashes on the "triple lock" announcement, quotes a cabinet minister who says England and Wales will "inevitably" follow the lead of the Scottish government in abandoning the planned system for awarding students' grades; telling the paper that it would "be better we moved now rather than get dragged there". The Times reports that while No 10 officials have described the Scottish government's U-turn as "reckless", senior Conservative MPs have warned Education Secretary Gavin Williamson that there will a rebellion among MPs if England's system is not seen to be fair.
Image caption The Daily Telegraph says No 10 is "under escalating pressure" to follow the lead of the Scottish government in ensuring all A-level pupils in England receive their predicted grades on Thursday. Scotland's Education Secretary John Swinney performed a U-turn on Tuesday, announcing that about 125,000 results - awarded last week for the Scottish equivalents of GCSEs and A-levels - would be replaced with teachers' recommendations after an outcry. The paper also quotes critics who say No 10's "triple lock" plan does not go far enough. Its front page also reports on the "tell-all" biography of the Duke and Duchess of Sussex, Finding Freedom, which was published on Tuesday.
Image caption The Daily Express's front page also reports on the end of investigations into the murder of Stephen of Lawrence; carrying Baroness Doreen Lawrence's vow that she "never will" give up on getting justice for her son. The paper's front page story focuses on the biography of the Duke and Duchess of Sussex, reporting that despite the "eyebrow-raising claims" contained within Finding Freedom, the Queen still wants to extend an "olive branch" to the couple.
Image caption "One million jobs lost and worst to come" is the ominous headline of the Daily Mirror's top story, which reports that the pandemic has cost nearly a million workers their employment. The paper says that official figures out on Wednesday are expected to confirm that Britain is in recession for the first time since 2009.
Image caption The Financial Times' splash reports that the Chancellor is considering delaying his autumn Budget if Britain is hit by a second wave of coronavirus. Allies of Rishi Sunak say he wants to get on with setting a path to economic recovery through his Budget, which is expected to allocate spending for the rest of parliament and outline a strategy for repairing public finances. The paper says fears of a rise in unemployment once the furlough scheme finishes in October are said to have added to the Chancellor's concerns over whether the autumn is the right time to begin talking about tax rises or spending cuts.
Image caption "Covid deaths lowest since lockdown" is the headline of the Metro's top story, which reports that coronavirus fatalities have dropped to their lowest level since the start of the lockdown 19 weeks ago, according to new data from the Office for National Statistics (ONS). The paper reports that in the last week of July, 193 people died with the virus in England and Wales; while deaths from other infectious illnesses have also seen a big drop due to measures such as hand washing and social distancing.
Image caption The Daily Star's front page is concerned that hot and humid weather has made Britain a "perfect breeding ground" for an "invasion of killer mosquitoes".