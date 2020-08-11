Image caption

The Times' splash reports that secondary school pupils can transmit coronavirus as easily as adults, according to a study by Public Health England (PHE). The scientists, who studied thousands of pupils, believe that tougher rules may be needed for older children - who according to one of the paper's sources - are said to be the "most likely to get infected, have silent infection, transmit infection and get sicker". The Times also features the news that McDonald's is suing its British former boss, Steve Easterbrook, who it says was "one of the few Britons to have made it to the highest echelons of corporate America".