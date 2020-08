Image caption

One of the Britain's top scientists has accused the government of drawing a "shroud of secrecy" over key decisions in the coronavirus crisis, the Guardian reports. Sir Paul Nurse, the Nobel laureate and director of the Francis Crick Institute in London, has urged ministers to be more open about the reasoning behind their policies. Also on the front page, the paper carries a report of the Conservative party's "shocking" decision not remove the whip from the Tory MP who was arrested after being accused of rape.