Leading scientists and the head of a teaching union have raised concerns about plans to reopen schools in September. Patrick Roach, general secretary of the NASUWT, which represents more than 300,000 teachers across the UK, said parents and teachers need to be convinced schools will be safe and urged the government to provide greater clarity. Meanwhile, Labour's biggest union backer, Unite, will review its political donations after party leader Sir Keir Starmer decided to pay damages to former staffers who claimed anti-Semitism had not been dealt with properly.