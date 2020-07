Image caption

Dominating the i weekend's front page is a picture of crowds packed onto a beach as temperatures soared on Friday. But its headline is a stark warning: "Not so fast: UK infections rising again." The paper is one of several to lead with Boris Johnson putting the brakes on the easing of lockdown restrictions in England for at least two weeks following a spike in coronavirus cases. The paper adds that more police will enforce the wearing of masks as employees are encouraged to return to work.