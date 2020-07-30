Newspaper headlines: 'New' isolation rule and 'Maddie cops find cellar'
By BBC News Staff
- 30 July 2020
Many of Thursday's newspaper front pages have named the suspect in the Madeleine McCann case. Because of German privacy law, and the BBC website being accessible in Germany, the BBC has not included his surname.