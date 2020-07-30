Newspaper headlines: 'New' isolation rule and 'Maddie cops find cellar'

By BBC News Staff
  • 30 July 2020
Image caption The self-isolation period for people with coronavirus symptoms in England is to increase by three days, taking it to 10, according to the Daily Telegraph. The paper says the move will be announced later today by the deputy chief medical officer, Jonathan Van-Tam. However, it says ministers are also exploring ways to reduce the 14-day quarantine period for those entering the UK, which it suggests could also be made 10 days.
Image caption The same story is the focus for the Times, which says the measure to increase the isolation period comes amid "mounting concern that Britain could be weeks away from a second wave". The paper says it has been told that the government's chief scientific adviser, Sir Patrick Vallance, is concerned the UK could be "two to three weeks behind Spain in terms of the spread of the virus".
Image caption UK travel bosses demanding help from the government to save the industry is the lead in the i. It says the PM is under pressure to create a "nuanced" travel policy that does not rely on two-week quarantine.
Image caption The prime minister has pledged a "two-pronged attack to avert a catastrophic second wave" of coronavirus, reports the Daily Express. It says he is "threatening" to remove more holiday destinations from the UK's safe travel list as well as taking targeted action with local lockdowns.
Image caption The police search at an allotment linked to the main suspect in the Madeleine McCann case also features on many of the front pages. "Maddie cops find secret cellar" is the headline in the Daily Star.
Image caption The Daily Mirror also focuses on the secret cellar, saying it was found under a hut on an allotment where the main suspect, Christian B, lived in Hanover.
Image caption Officers "carted away slabs of rubble" from the allotment, reports the Metro. The paper quotes a neighbour as saying the suspect lived "off the grid" there in a van.
Image caption The Daily Mail leads on a survey showing that only one in 10 people are having face-to-face GP appointments. It claims the vast majority of appointments are being done by phone or online, which it says comes three months "after ministers vowed to get the NHS back to normal".
Image caption "Young British and Black" is the headline in the Guardian, which splashes on a special report on what it calls the Black Lives Matter generation. It features some of their voices, saying that "millions of words have been written about the lives of young black Britons" and "today they speak for themselves".
Image caption And the Financial Times leads on Santander recording a £10bn loss - partly down to the bank writing off £5bn in its UK bank. The paper says the move shows Santander retains faith in the UK.

Many of Thursday's newspaper front pages have named the suspect in the Madeleine McCann case. Because of German privacy law, and the BBC website being accessible in Germany, the BBC has not included his surname.

