Newspaper headlines: 'Costa del Quarantine' and princes' 'bitter rift'

By BBC News Staff
  • 25 July 2020
Image caption Several of Sunday's papers lead with the return of a 14-day quarantine for travellers entering the UK from Spain - in force from midnight on Saturday. The Sunday Telegraph reports thousands of British tourists have had their holidays "thrown into disarray" by the restrictions. The paper also splashes with a vibrant new portrait of the Queen by Miriam Escofet.
Image caption "Costa del Quarantine" declares the Sunday Mirror, after the measure was announced in response to a spike in coronavirus cases in Spain. More than 900 new cases of the virus were reported in the country on Friday. The Foreign Office is advising against all but essential travel to mainland Spain.
Image caption The Sunday Express reports coronavirus has brought fresh "holiday misery". People currently on holiday in Spain have been told to follow local rules, return home as normal and check the Foreign Office's travel advice website for further information. The government is also urging employers to be "understanding" of those returning from Spain who will now need to self-isolate.
Image caption The Sunday Times has more details from a new book detailing the Duke and Duchess of Sussex's life in the Royal Family. The broadsheet, which is serialising Finding Freedom, claims the Duke of Cambridge behaved like "a snob" as he urged his brother not to "rush" into his relationship with Meghan. It also says Meghan was "disappointed" that the Duchess of Cambridge did not welcome her into the family.
Image caption But the Mail on Sunday claims close friends of the Duke and Duchess of Cambridge have insisted the couple had "rolled out the red carpet" for Meghan and "done all they possibly could" to welcome her into the Royal Family.
Image caption The Observer claims the Labour Party will this week be notified of new legal actions over anti-Semitism, days after a warning was issued to the shadow cabinet about the impact the cases are having on the party's finances.
Image caption The Sunday People claims one of the teenagers convicted of manslaughter over PC Andrew Harper's death has insisted he will be "out one day". Albert Bowers, 18, and two others are facing jail for PC Harper's death. His widow was left "immensely disappointed" on Friday after the three teenagers were cleared of murder.
Image caption And finally, the Daily Star Sunday reports Syd Little has claimed he regularly chats to the ghost of his comedy partner Eddie Large.

