Newspaper headlines: 'No justice for my hero husband' PC Andrew Harper

By BBC News Staff
  • 24 July 2020
Image caption The conviction of three teenagers of the manslaughter of PC Andrew Harper - who died after being dragged along a road by a car - features on several of Saturday's front pages. Speaking outside court, PC Harper's widow Lissie said she was "utterly shocked" by the verdicts, after Jessie Cole, 18, Henry Long, 19, and Albert Bowers, 18, were cleared of his murder.
Image caption "No justice for my hero husband" is the headline on the Daily Mirror's front page, which also features a full page image of Lissie outside court after the verdict.
Image caption And the Daily Express says Lissie was "appalled". PC Harper's widow also said she would feel "heart-wrenching pain" for the rest of her life over the "brutal and senseless killing" of her husband.
Image caption The Daily Mail has further details of the government's new anti-obesity measures, expected to be announced next week. It says restaurant and takeaway chains will have to publish the calories in every meal they serve, while similar labels will have to be placed on bottles of beer, wine and spirits sold in shops.
Image caption The Guardian reports that women are being treated as "sacrificial lambs" as the UK economy contracts, with half of working mothers unable to get the childcare they need to return to work, citing a childcare survey.
Image caption Elsewhere, the i weekend carries a poll suggesting that 80% of people who have been able to work from home during the coronavirus pandemic want to continue doing so when the virus is suppressed. It comes as the government prepares to change advice for employers on bringing staff back to workplaces from 1 August.
Image caption According to the FT Weekend, US bank Goldman Sachs has struck a $3.9bn settlement with Malaysia over the losses the country suffered in a corruption scandal when billions of dollars were plundered from its state investment fund.
Image caption And readers of the Daily Star have been urged to "do your duty" and follow new rules on mandatory face coverings in shops. The paper is running a competition for 150 readers to win a Dominic Cummings face mask.

