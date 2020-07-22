Newspaper headlines: 'Winter quadruple whammy' and 'we won't shop you'

  • 22 July 2020
Image caption No 10 has ordered the Ministry of Defence to prepare for a "worst-case scenario" of four separate winter emergencies, the i reports. The paper says the Army, councils and Whitehall have been given a deadline to plan for dealing with Covid-19, a no-deal Brexit, a flu surge and flooding.
Image caption Further changes to where people in England should wear face coverings are to be introduced on Friday, the Daily Telegraph reports, including in takeaways. Sitting inside to eat food bought from a counter - such as in fast-food outlets - will also be outlawed, the paper says.
Image caption "We won't shop you," declares the Mirror as it reports retail bosses have told staff to turn a blind eye to customers refusing to wear face coverings. New rules requiring face coverings in shops come into force in England on Friday.
Image caption The Guardian says thousands of close contacts of those with confirmed coronavirus are still not being reached by NHS Test and Trace. The paper's exclusive finds many of those missed are in the areas with most infections.
Image caption The Daily Mail reports the UK gave £71m in foreign aid to China last year, prompting MPs to demand an inquiry. The paper's exclusive says some of the money was used to put Chinese firms in competition with British counterparts.
Image caption Kim Kardashian West's plea for the media and the public to respect her husband Kanye's privacy as he appears to experience a mental health episode leads the Metro. The paper says she broke her silence on Kanye's recent erratic behaviour with an appeal for understanding.
Image caption Conservative MPs - including cabinet and junior ministers and two members of Parliament's intelligence watchdog committee - have accepted donations linked to Russia, the Times claims. The paper says thousands of pounds have been received by 16 MPs or their constituency parties.
Image caption Downing Street proceeded to invest £432m in a space tech firm despite being warned by a civil servant that taxpayers could lose the entire sum, the FT reports. The paper says the UK's joint investment in OneWeb, a satellite broadband operator, was pushed through despite a top Whitehall official's reservations.
Image caption Boris Johnson has launched a new campaign to save the union, reports the Daily Express. The paper says the PM has pledged £250m in funding for Scotland as he vowed to "stick up" for every corner of the UK.
Image caption Finally, the Daily Star appears pleased with news that tennis players can now touch other players' balls during matches - but only if they wash hands and avoid touching their face.