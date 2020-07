Image caption

"Lockdown may cause 200,000 extra deaths," is the lead story on the front page of The Daily Telegraph. Government experts, the paper says, forecasted that delays to treatment in the first six months of shutdown could see up to 25,000 people die, and a further 185,000 deaths in the medium to long term - amounting to nearly one million years of life lost. The number of suicides could rise by 500 in the first wave, and between 600 and 12,000 more suicides per year resulting from recession, the paper reports.