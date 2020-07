Image caption

"We will not need another national lockdown," Boris Johnson has told the Sunday Telegraph in an interview to mark his first year in office. The PM is quoted as saying the option of a nationwide lockdown is now akin to a "nuclear deterrent". The paper notes that Mr Johnson's comments appear to place him at odds with his Chief Scientific Adviser Sir Patrick Vallance. Councils in England have been given sweeping powers to introduce local lockdowns in the event of Covid-19 outbreaks. Meanwhile, the government's test and trace system would not cope with a second wave of coronavirus, a senior official is quoted as telling the paper.