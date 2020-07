Image caption

"Vaccine hopes rise", according to the Daily Telegraph, as scientists hail a breakthrough in the bid to beat Covid-19. Phase one human trials of the Oxford vaccine have shown it generates an immune response against the virus, the paper says. But a source has cautioned that while the results are promising there is not yet evidence of long-lasting immunity. Another story on their front page says Boris Johnson will join the governor of the Bank of England in calling for commuters to return to work to help the economy recover.