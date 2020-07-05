Newspaper headlines: Lifeline for UK culture and stamp duty 'holiday'

By BBC News Staff
  • 5 July 2020
Image caption Monday's front pages are dominated by the prime minister's pledge to give theatres, museums, cinemas, music venues and art galleries a £1.57bn funding boost. "The show will go on," is the Metro's take, as it reports that more than £880m in grants will be available to the struggling arts sector. Elsewhere, several papers mark the 72nd anniversary of the founding of the NHS.
Image caption The Daily Express says West End giant Lord Andrew Lloyd Webber described the funding package as a "huge relief" after it was feared establishments including the Royal Albert Hall would go bust while they remain in lockdown.
Image caption The Guardian quotes the prime minister as saying "we must protect and preserve [the arts] all we can for future generations". The playwright James Graham tells the paper the money appeared to be more than most people in the arts dared dream of, but added that he wanted to "drill down into the detail" of the plans.
Image caption Leading on the same story, the i says thousands of live music and performing arts venues will be saved from permanent closure due to the funding.
Image caption Opting for a different main story, the Daily Mail says Boris Johnson has called on the nation to "roll up our sleeves" and clean up the rubbish discarded during lockdown. The paper says plastic and waste have piled up in areas of natural beauty after "callous visitors tossed their rubbish aside" as restrictions eased.
Image caption The Times reports that the Treasury has drawn up plans to temporarily exempt most homebuyers from paying any stamp duty - the tax people pay when buying some properties. Chancellor Rishi Sunak will reveal plans to lift the threshold at which stamp duty is paid from £125,000 to as much has £500,000. Elsewhere, it pictures the prime minister meeting two nurses who treated him for Covid-19 at an event celebrating the NHS's 72nd birthday.
Image caption The chancellor is to announce that companies will be paid cash bonuses by the government to hire young people as trainees, according to the Daily Telegraph. The paper says the scheme aims to alleviate post-coronavirus unemployment and is the first time firms will receive direct government subsidies for taking on trainees.
Image caption The Financial Times reports that German payments group Wirecard's core business in Europe and the Americas has been loss-making for years "despite portraying itself as a highly profitable business". The group collapsed into insolvency last month after revealing that €1.9bn (£1.7bn) in its accounts probably did "not exist".
Image caption "Dig out yer brollies folks" says the Daily Star, as it reports forecasters are predicting weeks of rain. It says a "weather bomb" bringing possibly the wettest July of all time has begun moving across Britain.