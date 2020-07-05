Image caption

The Times reports that the Treasury has drawn up plans to temporarily exempt most homebuyers from paying any stamp duty - the tax people pay when buying some properties. Chancellor Rishi Sunak will reveal plans to lift the threshold at which stamp duty is paid from £125,000 to as much has £500,000. Elsewhere, it pictures the prime minister meeting two nurses who treated him for Covid-19 at an event celebrating the NHS's 72nd birthday.