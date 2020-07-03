Newspaper headlines: 'Eat out to help out' and PM calls for restraint

By BBC News Staff
  • 3 July 2020
Image caption Many of Saturday's front pages lead on the further easing of lockdown in England, with pubs, restaurants, hairdressers and bars reopening. The Guardian says, on the eve of the relaxation, the prime minister implored the nation to behave responsibly and safely with the message: "Let's not blow it."
Image caption With the same story, the Daily Mail leads on a warning from Health Secretary Matt Hancock who told the paper that Britons could "by all means go to the bar" but warned: "You could end up behind bars if you break the law."
Image caption The Times has an interview with Chancellor Rishi Sunak, who says Britain needs to start spending in pubs and restaurants again to prevent a generation of young people being "lost" to coronavirus. He suggests that it is the nation's duty to "relearn what it's like to go out again" to avoid a jobs meltdown that will hit the young and low-paid hardest.
Image caption The Daily Mirror has the headline: "Your good health" beside a photo of Prince William toasting the reopening of pubs, bars and restaurants in England for the first time in three months.
Image caption With a slightly more downbeat assessment, the Financial Times says pub landlords fear for their prospects, with some of the most lucrative summer months already lost. The paper says "the mood in the health service is equally apprehensive" as many hospital staff worry about a potential flood of patients worse for wear from alcohol. Its main story is on the UK beginning talks to join an EU plan to secure supplies of potential coronavirus vaccines, which it says it an "important test" of co-operation post-Brexit.
Image caption The Daily Express leads on the list of holiday destinations for which quarantine will not apply when people arrive back in England. Countries including Greece, Spain, France and Belgium are on the list, which comes into effect from 10 July - but China, the US, Sweden and Portugal are not.
Image caption The Daily Telegraph leads on a story about British socialite Ghislaine Maxwell, an ex-girlfriend of convicted paedophile Jeffrey Epstein. The paper carries a photo of her sat alongside actor Kevin Spacey in Buckingham Palace's throne room in 2002.
Image caption The Daily Star is not too pleased that the prime minister is preparing to set out a timetable for gyms to reopen, describing it as the "worst news since lockdown began". Elsewhere, it continues to wage its campaign against seagulls, asking: "Who let the gulls breed?"