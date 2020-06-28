Image caption

The Sunday Telegraph is one of several papers to feature the Duchess of Cambridge on its front page, after she helped to plant a new garden for a children's hospice near Norwich. The paper leads with a report that Sir Mark Sedwill, the UK's top civil servant, "looks set to announce his departure as early as this week" after the prime minister "announced an overhaul of the way he runs No 10". A spokesman for the PM says Sir Mark "continues to work closely with his senior team to ensure the Government receives the best advice".