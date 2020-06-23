Newspaper headlines: 'End of hibernation' as scientists urge caution

By BBC News Staff
  • 23 June 2020
Image caption It's no surprise that nearly all Wednesday's papers lead on the sweeping relaxation of lockdown in England, announced on Tuesday by the prime minister. "Hibernation at an end," is the headline on several broadsheets, including the Times. It reports pubs, hairdressers, restaurants and cinemas can reopen on 4 July if they're deemed to be safe.
Image caption The Guardian says the scientists flanking Boris Johnson at the final daily Downing Street briefing "sounded notes of caution" with Prof Chris Whitty saying the move was "not risk-free". Mr Johnson also said he would take the blame if the latest loosening of rules led to a resurgence of cases, it reports.
Image caption "So we gingerly get back to normal," says the Daily Telegraph's associate editor Camilla Tominey. However, the paper reports gyms, swimming pools, nightclubs, indoor sports facilities and concert venues still have no date for reopening. And the public was told they must still work from home and avoid public transport if they can.
Image caption "Cheers Boris!" is the headline on the Daily Express front page, as it says the prime minister "gave the nation some much-needed cheer" by axing most of the lockdown rules. The paper says the announcement came more than 100 days after the country was first ordered to close down.
Image caption The Metro features a picture of a bar worker in a plastic visor serving drinks, alongside the headline "Get the beers in!" It reports the number of people who have died after testing positive for coronavirus rose by 17 to 42,927.
Image caption "Summer's back on!" says the Daily Mail. But it reports Mr Johnson warned that ministers "will not hesitate to apply the brakes and reintroduce restrictions, even at a national level".
Image caption The Daily Star leads on a dispatch from its "slightly sunburned reporter" in Spain, who says Britons face "an el of a fight for sun loungers" after space on beaches was cut to meet new coronavirus social distancing rules.
Image caption The Financial Times leads on the arrest of Wirecard founder Markus Braun. Prosecutors accuse Mr Braun of inflating payment firm Wirecard's finances to make it appear healthier to investors and customers.