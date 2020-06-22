Newspaper headlines: Return of cultural life and tributes to Reading victims

By BBC News Staff
  • 22 June 2020
Image caption Tuesday's front pages report on plans to further ease the lockdown in England and cover the latest developments of the Reading attack. The Guardian says museums, galleries and cinemas in England will be allowed to reopen from 4 July, alongside pubs, restaurants and hairdressers. The paper says Boris Johnson will make the "decisive but potentially risky" announcement on Tuesday.
Image caption The Times says the relaxation of measures will mean cultural life can "restart". It says it's likely visitors will have to pre-book tickets for venues that will, in turn, have to introduce one-way systems, spaced queuing and improved ventilation.
Image caption Leading on the same story, the Daily Telegraph reports the prime minister will cut the 2m rule to 1m, in a bid to help businesses and venues to reopen. Some MPs have dubbed 4 July as "Super Saturday", the paper says.
Image caption The i newspaper says pubs in England will carry out ID checks across all ages to help with identification in case contact tracing is needed. It says the precaution will support a new policy of taking patrons' names and contact details before they can enter the premises.
Image caption "Freedom pass for millions" is the headline on the front page of the Daily Express, as it says Mr Johnson will give clinically vulnerable people the green light to go outside from 4 July.
Image caption The Metro pictures all three of the victims of the Reading stabbing, alongside a photo of mourning pupils from the school where one of the victims, James Furlong, worked as a teacher. It leads on the latest coronavirus figures, saying Monday's 15 reported deaths is the lowest since mid-March - though the numbers tend to dip at and just after the weekend.
Image caption The Daily Mail reports that police stopped the Reading suspect a day before the attack.
Image caption "Final insult" is the headline on the front page of the Daily Mirror, as it reports Conservative health minister Helen Whately "sparked fury" after claiming trainee nurses fighting Covid-19 are "not providing a service". Ms Whately made the comments in a letter responding to concerns that student nurses could face financial hardship after their bursaries were scrapped in 2017. She later said she was grateful to student nurses for their "heroic work", the paper says.
Image caption The Financial Times reports that Japan has given the UK just six weeks to strike a post-Brexit deal, which the paper says puts the Mr Johnson "under pressure to agree one of the fastest trade deal negotiations in history". The paper says Tokyo's chief negotiator warned that both sides will need to "limit their ambitions".
Image caption The Daily Star reports that US President Donald Trump signed a copy of Elton John's Rocket Man CD for Kim Jong-un in what it says was a "bizarre bid to ease peace talks with the unstable North Korean dictator".