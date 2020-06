Image caption

Sir Winston's grandson, the MP Sir Nicholas Soames, has condemned the protesters who defaced the statue, the Daily Telegraph reports. But the paper's top story is on the social distancing rule requiring people to stay 2m apart. It reports that after a "widespread political backlash", government scientists have said the rule can be dropped by businesses as long as they bring in other measures. The paper says a No 10 announcement formally dropping the rule could come "within days".