UK anti-racism protests, triggered by the death of George Floyd in the US, also feature on several of Tuesday's front pages. The Times reports that Home Secretary Priti Patel has told the chief constable of Avon and Somerset Police that he must uphold the law after protesters at a Black Lives Matter demonstration in Bristol pulled down a statue of the slave trader Edward Colston and threw it into the River Avon. Ms Patel made clear that she expected those who pulled the statue down to face criminal prosecution, the paper says.