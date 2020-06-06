Image caption

"Green light for no-fault 'quickie' divorces," is the lead story on the front page of the Daily Telegraph. The divorces will be legal from as early as next month, the paper reports, as reforms are due to be voted on in the Commons on Monday. However, the proposals face opposition from potentially dozens of Conservative MPs, the paper adds, with concerns they may lead to a spike in divorces. Divorce inquiries have reportedly jumped by more than 40% during lockdown. The investigation into the German suspect in Madeleine's disappearance and the abduction of missing German girl, Inga, also features prominently on the front page.