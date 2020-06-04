Newspaper headlines: Suspect in Madeleine case 'unmasked' in papers
Many of Friday's newspaper front pages have named and pictured the suspect in the Madeleine McCann case. Because of German privacy law, and the BBC website being accessible in Germany, the BBC has not pictured him.
The Daily Mail is one of several papers to picture the new suspect in the Madeleine McCann case. Unlike other front pages, it has two pictures including one of the suspect in a bar. The paper reports that the suspect had been on the police radar for more than two decades and has as many as 17 criminal convictions.
The Daily Mirror also pictures the suspect in the Madeleine McCann case, after German prosecutors said on Wednesday that they believe she was murdered. He became a suspect in this case after a chat with a friend, the paper adds.
The i newspaper also reports the new details from the German prosecutors, who are treating the case as a murder investigation. It says the suspect in the case has multiple convictions for sexual offences and quotes prosecutors as saying: "We are talking about a predator convicted of crimes against little girls".
The Daily Express reports that German police know how she died but have not given any further details. It calls the claim that Madeleine was killed "crushing" for the parents, and adds that is understood police do not believe it was premeditated.
Police identified the suspect after he told a friend in a pub that he had taken her, the Sun claims.
The Daily Star also reports on the suspect's previous convictions.
The Telegraph says the suspect was "discounted" by Portuguese police just months after Madeleine disappeared in 2007. But the paper's top story reports that face masks will become compulsory on public transport in England, follow the government's announcement Wednesday. The decision will increase speculation that the 2m rule could also be relaxed soon, the paper adds.
The new rule on face masks also leads the Times. It says all passengers using trains, trams, the Tube, ferries, aircraft and buses will need to cover their mouths and nose with a mask, which can be homemade. The paper adds that it comes two months after Transport Secretary Grant Shapps dismissed the idea as "counterproductive".
The Metro says public transport passengers in England will face fines if they do not obey the rule from 15 June. No agreement has been reached for Scotland and Wales to adopt the same rule.
The Guardian carries an exclusive story, reporting the government's test and trace system is not expected to be fully working until September or October. The paper says the chief operating officer of the NHS programme has told colleagues that the system - which was launched last week and traces the contacts of those who have tested positive for the virus - would be "imperfect" at first.
The eurozone's economy is going to get a boost, reports the Financial Times, after the European Central Bank said it would buy an extra €600bn (£540bn) of bonds and cut growth forecasts. The paper says the increase, aimed to help the zone during the pandemic, "was bigger than most economists had expected". Meanwhile, the paper reports countries including Turkey, Greece, Spain and Portugal are keen to get "transport corridors" with the UK as soon as next month.
