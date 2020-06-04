Image caption

The eurozone's economy is going to get a boost, reports the Financial Times, after the European Central Bank said it would buy an extra €600bn (£540bn) of bonds and cut growth forecasts. The paper says the increase, aimed to help the zone during the pandemic, "was bigger than most economists had expected". Meanwhile, the paper reports countries including Turkey, Greece, Spain and Portugal are keen to get "transport corridors" with the UK as soon as next month.