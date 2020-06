Image caption

The Daily Telegraph says friends of Kate and Gerry McCann have called the new line of inquiry the biggest development in the case since Madeleine went missing 13 years ago. The Telegraph reports that the suspect is a "multiple" child sex offender serving a lengthy jail term, and he first came to the attention of Metropolitan Police officers after the 10-year anniversary appeal in 2017. It is understood that British and German police have interviewed the suspect in jail but he has declined to help with their inquiries, the paper adds.