"You couldn't make it up," is the headline on the Mail on Sunday's front page. The paper claims that a witness who alerted police to Mr Cummings' movements allegedly broke lockdown rules himself. Former teacher Robin Lees denies that he broke restrictions, saying he complied with the relevant rules at the time, after he allegedly drove to pick up his student daughter from Berkshire earlier this month. The paper also claims that Tim Matthews, who said he saw Mr Cummings in Durham on 19 April, doctored the details on an app used by runners to record routes and times. Mr Matthews said he saw Mr Cummings, but cannot be certain when. The paper also reports that the PM has told Mr Cummings he is on his "last chance".