"No apology, no explanation: PM bets all on Cummings" is the headline on the Guardian's front page. The paper highlights the "fury" from Tory MPs and experts over the senior aide's actions, as well as Mr Johnson's defence at the daily Downing Street press briefing that Mr Cummings "followed the instincts of every father and parent". The paper also highlights its editorial suggesting there is a widening gap between the actions of those closest to the PM and the behaviour expected of the British public.