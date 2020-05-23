Newspaper headlines: Cummings lockdown rules 'breach', and holiday 'hope'

By BBC News Staff
  • 23 May 2020
Image caption The Guardian leads with its joint exclusive story that Boris Johnson's chief adviser Dominic Cummings travelled to Durham, more than 260 miles from his London home, while displaying coronavirus symptoms. The paper's headline says that police spoke to Mr Cummings about the "lockdown breach".
Image caption The Daily Mirror, which worked on the story with the Guardian, says Mr Cummings "ignored lockdown rules". The paper quotes a neighbour saying they were "so annoyed... It's one rule for Dominic Cummings and one rule for the rest of us".
Image caption The Daily Telegraph highlights that Mr Johnson's senior adviser is facing calls to resign. Opposition parties have said Mr Cummings' position is "completely untenable", the paper reports.
Image caption Mr Cummings also features on the Daily Mail front page. But its main story says that "hope" is on the horizon for those wanting to travel abroad this summer. Virus passports and travel corridors could help families to go on holiday, the paper reports, highlighting plans from ministers to strike "quarantine-free pacts" with popular tourist destinations such as France and Spain.
Image caption "Let's all go on a British summer holiday," is the headline on Saturday's Daily Express newspaper, which details new strict travel measures. The paper reports on plans unveiled by Home Secretary Priti Patel, which effectively puts "an end to foreign travel for the peak holiday season".
Image caption The Sun also focuses on holidays - with its front page saying: "Jet your hopes up." The paper reports that "safe corridors" could open by July, but caveats that optimism by telling readers "don't book yet".
Image caption The i provides a starker warning - focusing on the two-week quarantine measures being introduced for those travelling abroad this summer. And although the government might be hoping for "air bridges" to holiday resorts, the airline industry has said the plan could lead to a "prolonged shutdown" of aviation, the paper reports.
Image caption The Daily Star strikes a nostalgic tone, leading with a vintage picture of a family sitting on a beach, and news that the upcoming Bank Holiday Monday is set to be the hottest on record since 1922. A high of 30C could last all of next week, the paper reports - but reminds readers that social distancing rules are still in force.
Image caption Employers will be required to pay a quarter of the wages of furloughed staff, the Times reports. The paper says Chancellor Rishi Sunak is due to announce next week that employers will have to contribute from August as lockdown measures are eased.
Image caption The Financial Times also leads on Mr Sunak's plans after lockdown, reporting that "tensions" have arisen between the Chancellor and Boris Johnson. The newspaper says Mr Sunak is pushing the PM to lift restrictions, with "Treasury alarm at the damage wreaked on the pubic finances by the coronavirus crisis".

Sign up for a morning briefing direct to your inbox