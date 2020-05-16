Newspaper headlines: Rich List losers and 'docs at war on schools'

By BBC News Staff
  • 16 May 2020
Image caption Britain's super-rich have lost a combined £54bn due to the coronavirus pandemic, the Sunday Times says, as it reports its annual Rich List. At least 63 people on the 2020 list have sought government funding to furlough staff, the paper adds.
Image caption The row over schools reopening in England next month has escalated, according to the Mail on Sunday. It says an expert in childhood infections has challenged the British Medical Association's concerns about safety - saying the doctors' union has made "clear errors" in supporting the cautious stance of teaching organisations.
Image caption Hopes have been raised of a breakthrough treatment for Covid-19 as doctors hail an anti-blood clot medicine as a "life saver", the Sunday Telegraph reports. The paper says specialists in London discovered potentially deadly blood clots in patients who died with the virus.
Image caption An eight-month-old baby has died with a rare childhood disease linked to the coronavirus, the Sunday Mirror says. Alexander Parsons is believed to have died with the condition just hours after an image of him happily playing was taken, the paper adds.
Image caption There's a growing revolt over the easing of lockdown restrictions in England, according to the Observer. The paper reports the findings of a poll which shows support for the government has fallen since Boris Johnson's speech to the nation last week.
Image caption A planned new vaccine centre in Oxfordshire has received a boost from the government to speed up its construction, the Sunday Express reports. The paper says the institution is "at the heart" of the UK's fast-track to recovery from the virus.
Image caption "Dumping ground" is the headline on the Sunday People's front page. The paper reports care home staff are furious that untested hospital patients were discharged into their facilities.
Image caption Premier League footballer Alexandre Lacazette is pictured with his lips to a balloon on the front page of the Daily Star Sunday. The paper says the image comes 18 months after the Arsenal striker was warned for inhaling what it describes as "hippy crack" - or nitrous oxide.

