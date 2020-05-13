Newspaper headlines: Antibody test 'approved' and care home criticism

  • 13 May 2020
Image caption A coronavirus antibody test has been approved by Public Health England for the first time, according to the Daily Telegraph. The paper describes the news as a "breakthrough" which could be key to easing lockdown restrictions further. The Telegraph reports that the Department of Health is in negotiations with Roche, the Swiss health company, to buy millions of the kits.
Image caption The Metro features a photo of Prime Minister Boris Johnson walking his dog, Dilyn, on its front page. Under the headline “Collared”, the paper says Mr Johnson was challenged by Labour leader Sir Keir Starmer over 10,000 unexplained deaths in care homes.
Image caption Ministers faced fresh allegations of failing to prepare care homes for a pandemic after it emerged Covid-19 may have killed 22,000 residents – more than twice the official death toll – reports the Guardian. The paper says that figure came from a London School of Economics study.
Image caption Care homes have been promised £600m of extra funding for new safety measures and staff training to curb infections, says the i. It comes as Sir Keir Starmer demanded that Mr Johnson correct a Commons statement he made on virus advice at the start of the pandemic.
Image caption The Daily Express reports that the Treasury is set to lose up to £130bn in taxes due to the pandemic, as experts warned of a “recession to end all recessions”. The paper says the figure is more than the government is spending on propping up the economy.
Image caption However, Mr Johnson has been told by senior Conservatives that he risks “entrenching” the impact of coronavirus if he raises taxes or cuts spending to cover that £300bn cost, says the Times. A cabinet minister told the paper such an approach risked jeopardising growth, and instead suggested the additional borrowing should be treated like a wartime debt that is repaid over many decades.
Image caption The Daily Mirror also mentions the Treasury paper in its front-page story, noting that NHS staff and key workers who have risked their lives in the coronavirus battle now could face a two-year pay freeze. The paper quotes the Police Federation boss John Apter as warning the cost-cutting measure would be a “deep betrayal” of such workers.
Image caption Across the Atlantic, the chair of the central banking system of the United States has said additional fiscal stimulus may be “worth it” to shield the country’s economy from long-term damage left by the pandemic, the Financial Times reports. Jay Powell said extra fiscal support would be costly, “but worth it if it helps avoid long-term economic damage and leaves us with a stronger recovery”.
Image caption England footballer Dele Alli was beaten and robbed by two knifemen who burst into his home on Wednesday, according to the Sun. The paper says the Spurs star was punched in the mouth by the masked pair who snatched watches and jewellery.
Image caption And finally, the Daily Star reports that Mark Labbett, a star on the quiz show The Chase, has claimed that contestants on Who Wants To Be A Millionaire have cheated by getting help from winking friends in the audience.