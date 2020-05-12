Newspaper headlines: No 'cliff edge' and housing market 'kick-started'

By BBC News Staff
  • 12 May 2020
Image caption Most of the papers lead on the announcement by the chancellor, Rishi Sunak, that the government's job retention scheme will be extended until the end of October. The Financial Times reports that the cost of the initiative - where employees on leave receive 80% of their monthly wages up to £2,500 - could reach £80bn. But the paper says Mr Sunak presented businesses with a “moment of truth” by asking employers to start sharing the cost of the scheme from 1 August, forcing them to decide whether frozen jobs are still viable.
Image caption The Guardian says the chancellor's announcement was a “surprise move” that underlined the likely duration of the economic crisis caused by the coronavirus pandemic. The paper notes that official figures released on Wednesday will give an early glimpse of the toll of the shutdown, when the first estimate of GDP for the first quarter of the year is revealed.
Image caption “No summer cliff edge for 7.5 million workers” is the i’s take, referring to previous fears that the scheme could have been abruptly withdrawn. The paper notes that the plan – intended to prevent mass redundancies next month, when it was originally due to end – has been welcomed by Labour and unions.
Image caption For the Daily Express, Mr Sunak gave a “lifeline” to affected workers with his announcement. The paper says the extension of the furlough system will "shield" workers from the threat of redundancy.
Image caption The Sun describes the move as an £80bn "splurge" to save jobs, as the cost of the pandemic to the UK "spirals".
Image caption The cost of the pandemic to the Exchequer could reach almost £300bn this year, according to the Daily Telegraph. The paper says it has seen a confidential Treasury document which sets out a proposed package of tax increases and spending reductions that may have to be announced within weeks to “enhance credibility and boost investor confidence” in the economy.
Image caption Thousands of people will return to work on Wednesday as fears grow over the risk to jobs and health, the Daily Mirror reports. The paper says there are concerns a lack of social distancing at work and on public transport could re-spread the virus.
Image caption In other news, the Daily Mail reports that the housing market in England will reopen on Wednesday, in a bid to get Britain “moving again”. The paper says the seven-week ban on property deals has been lifted and estate agents have been told they can reopen immediately, though they are being urged to use online viewings. But - in a “blow to millions” - the paper also notes that families have been told it is unlikely they will be able to go abroad this summer.
Image caption “Housing market kick-started” is the Times’ headline. The paper says people will be allowed to visit and view properties, in a move experts said could limit the decline in house prices. Estate agents, removal firms and conveyances will all now be permitted to open in England, as long as they follow social-distancing rules.
Image caption The Metro reports that new figures suggest the UK coronavirus death toll has “soared past” 40,000 – significantly higher than the official tally of 32,692, reported on Tuesday. The paper says the grim figures emerged as police began investigating the death of Belly Mujinga, a ticket checker at Victoria station, who died after a commuter spat in her face, saying he had Covid-19.
Image caption The Daily Star reports that Countdown star Rachel Riley has criticised Eammon Holmes for spreading “ridiculous theories” about the myth that 5G causes coronavirus. Broadcasting watchdog Ofcom said his remarks had been "ill-judged".