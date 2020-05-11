Newspaper headlines: 'Flexible' lockdown and 'no clear direction'

By BBC News Staff
  • 11 May 2020
Image caption Almost all of the papers lead on the new lockdown rules brought into effect by the government this week. The Times reports that people will be able to play sport with a friend or family member from outside their household - or socialise with them in the open air - for the first time in more than six weeks. The paper says some sporting facilities, including golf courses and tennis courts, will be allowed to reopen, as long as they conform to the new rules.
Image caption The i features a summary of some of the key points contained in the government document. These include the advice that people should cover their faces in shops or when using public transport and that visits to small groups of family or friends may be allowed from next month.
Image caption The public was urged by the prime minister to use their “common sense” in exiting the lockdown, reports the Daily Express.
Image caption The Sun reports that “desperate” grandparents could be able to hug their grandchildren from next month. The paper says government scientists are working on plans to allow over-70s to see members of another household.
Image caption As part of this plan, the two households would form a "social bubble", the Daily Mail notes. But the proposal, it says, throws up "complex" issues that would have to be addressed to avoid a "deadly" spike in coronavirus cases. It says some families could end up with the "heart-breaking" choice of deciding which set of grandparents to form their bubble with.
Image caption But the Metro is among the papers to pick up on criticism of the new measures, reporting that loopholes and uncertainty continue to "dog" Mr Johnson’s plan for easing Britain out of the lockdown. The paper says the government’s new rules remain open to interpretation, with even Foreign Secretary Dominic Raab appearing to be unclear on them on Monday.
Image caption The Daily Telegraph says the prime minister faced a "host" of questions and confusion over his strategy. Mr Johnson was asked to explain how it was “logical” for people to be able to mix in workplaces but not with family members, and how parents could follow his “back-to-work” mantra if schools were still not open, the paper says.
Image caption Mr Johnson has also been warned he is putting blue-collar workers in harm’s way, reports the Financial Times, as he “scrambles” to get manufacturing and construction employees back to work on Wednesday. Labour and union leaders accused the prime minister of trying to "bounce" people back into work without allowing time to establish arrangements for safe workplaces and public transport, the paper says.
Image caption The Daily Mirror uses its front page to call on Mr Johnson to put safety first. The paper says it has emerged that coronavirus-related deaths are highest in the working class. It quotes Unison’s Dave Prentis as saying “We’ve got to get this right. If we don’t, more lives will be lost.”
Image caption Sir Keir Starmer accused Mr Johnson of failing to give the public clear directions on the way through the crisis, the Guardian reports, as the government struggled to answer a “barrage” of questions about its new advice to “stay alert”. The paper says the Labour leader has been broadly supportive of the government’s approach to the crisis until now, but has stepped up his criticism in recent days amid what his party sees as mixed messages about the next steps.
Image caption And finally, presenter Scarlett Moffatt has said she has had a close encounter with an alien – and has prepared herself for another "ET drama", according to the Daily Star. The paper says the I’m a Celebrity winner and her dad Mark have a “safe word” in case they’re abducted.