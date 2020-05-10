Newspaper headlines: Chaos or freedom? Lockdown roadmap divides papers

By BBC News Staff
  • 10 May 2020
Image caption "Boris keeps handbrake on" is how the Daily Mail describes the prime minister's televised address on Sunday night, in which he outlined "the first sketch" of an exit from the coronavirus lockdown - including the possibility of reopening shops and primary schools in England next month. From Wednesday, people will be allowed unlimited outdoor exercise and can drive to do so, as well as playing sport with household members and sunbathe in local parks. But the paper says Mr Johnson is "ready to slam on the brakes again at any moment" if there is a surge in new cases of the virus.
Image caption The Times pictures the prime minister with clenched firsts as he addressed the nation. Political sketch writer Quentin Letts says the "only real alleviation of the national imprisonment" was being allowed sit in local parks in the sun "or in the rain, this being Britain". Letts adds that apart from a "couple of distinctive Boris touches", it was a "flourish-free address, its seriousness striking".
Image caption The Daily Telegraph's Camilla Tominey writes that the address "left more questions than it answered", offering the public a "slither of light at the end of the tunnel but no ETA". Despite his "infectious bravura", she adds there was "still a sense that all of this had come too little too late, the overcautious approach seemingly borne out of a desire to not to repeat the catastrophic mistakes that got us into this mess in the first place".
Image caption "Ready, Steady, Slow" is the Sun's take on Mr Johnson's "cautious" address, with the paper reporting his warning that it would be "madness" to lift restrictions too quickly and risk a second spike of coronavirus infections.
Image caption Exit from the lockdown will happen "in baby steps", according to the Daily Express. It reports Mr Johnson set out a "slow and gradual" plan towards reopening society over the next three months.
Image caption "It's all Greek to us, Boris" is the Metro's response to the lockdown roadmap unveiled by Mr Johnson - who it says often quotes Greek classical scholars. It adds the new "stay alert" slogan has sparked "confusion", and quotes Scotland's First Minister Nicola Sturgeon, who criticised the latest advice as "vague and imprecise".
Image caption The Guardian says the PM's speech was "immediately condemned as being divisive, confusing and vague". The paper reports his decision to change the "stay at home" slogan to "stay alert" was "met with a chorus of disapproval" from the leaders of devolved nations in Scotland, Northern Ireland and Wales. It also quotes Labour leader Keir Starmer, who criticised the lack of "necessary guidance" for those encouraged to return to work on Monday.
Image caption "Lockdown Britain: It's Chaos" is the headline in the Daily Mirror which, like other papers, criticises the new rules for England as "confusing", with the paper saying critics derided the speech for containing no advice for the over-70s.
Image caption The Financial Times also leads with Mr Johnson's speech. One cabinet minister told the paper there was an "important underlying message" in the PM's address, that "those that can go to work now should, provided they can maintain social distancing".
Image caption "PM sends millions back to work" is the headline on the i's front page, which reports that secondary schools in England will remain closed until September.
Image caption "Boz the builder" is the Daily Star's nod to the PM's address, who is pictured on its front page in a yellow hard hat. Weather is the subject of its main story as it reports Britain is set to be "Mr Blobbied" by a "cool blob" weather system that will see us shivering "in the coldest June to August for five years".