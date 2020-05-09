Newspaper headlines: Rock 'n' roll hero dies and 'lockdown decision day'

By BBC News Staff
  • 9 May 2020
Image caption The Mail on Sunday reveals Health Secretary Matt Hancock pleaded with Prime Minister Boris Johnson to "give me a break" during what the paper calls a "furious bust-up" over his department's handling of the coronavirus crisis. The Mail says further pressure has been heaped on the health secretary after more than 25 million goggles bought for the NHS were found to be unfit for purpose - but his spokesman says they were ordered by Gordon Brown's Labour government in 2009. A source close to Mr Hancock says he has the "total support" of No 10.
Image caption The PM will ask the public to "Stay alert, control the virus, save lives" as he addresses the nation on Sunday evening over lockdown measures, according to the Sunday Telegraph. The new message will replace the government's previous slogan of "Stay home, protect the NHS" as the PM unveils a new Covid-19 five-tier warning system with alerts ranging from level one (green) to level five (red). The paper's picture lead is Little Richard, the rock 'n' roll pioneer, who has died of bone cancer at the age of 87.
Image caption "Virus threat still at critical" is the Sunday Express's take ahead of "lockdown decision day", where the paper expects Mr Johnson to loosen some of the restrictions - including opening garden centres and giving people more freedom to exercise. But he will urge the public to "show resolve" as he stops short of fully unlocking the UK as the NHS is still considered to be "in [the] danger zone".
Image caption A scientific advisor to the government has told the Sunday Times that more than 100,000 people could die with coronavirus in the UK by the end of the year if ministers relax the lockdown "too far and too fast". The paper's front page also pictures Little Richard, who it says "changed the course of music with hits such as Tutti Frutti and Good Golly, Miss Molly".
Image caption The Sunday Mirror splashes with a warning from top scientists that the government's new contact-tracing smartphone app - currently being trialled on the Isle of Wight - could fail to identify half of people infected with coronavirus. Experts have told the paper that by focusing on a fever and a cough - the two main symptoms of the virus - the app "ignores" 10 other signs of the disease.
Image caption Britain's biggest trade unions including Unison, Unite, GMB and Usdaw have warned the prime minister they will not recommend a return to work for their three million members or support his back to work plans unless health and safety is "radically overhauled" by the government and employers, according to the Observer's main story. In a letter to the paper, union leaders and the TUC say many of their members have already lost their lives "transporting people and goods, protecting the public and caring for the vulnerable".
Image caption "Care homes on the brink of collapse" is the headline of the Sunday People's top story, which says 60,000 elderly people could be at risk during the coronavirus pandemic as 1,500 care firms face "financial ruin".
Image caption The Daily Star leads on revelations by TV comedian Leigh Francis - better known as his alter ego Keith Lemon. Little Richard is also featured on the front page, with the paper describing him as a rock 'n' roll hero.