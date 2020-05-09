Image caption

The Mail on Sunday reveals Health Secretary Matt Hancock pleaded with Prime Minister Boris Johnson to "give me a break" during what the paper calls a "furious bust-up" over his department's handling of the coronavirus crisis. The Mail says further pressure has been heaped on the health secretary after more than 25 million goggles bought for the NHS were found to be unfit for purpose - but his spokesman says they were ordered by Gordon Brown's Labour government in 2009. A source close to Mr Hancock says he has the "total support" of No 10.