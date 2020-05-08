Newspaper headlines: 'Never give up' and all arrivals to the UK to be quarantined

By BBC News Staff
  • 8 May 2020
Image caption "Day Britain forgot its troubles" is how the Daily Mail describes Friday's commemoration of the 75th anniversary of Victory in Europe (VE) Day, when Britain and its allies accepted the unconditional surrender of Nazi Germany, bringing the war in Europe to an end. In her second televised address during the coronavirus pandemic, the Queen praised the nation's lockdown spirit, adding World War Two heroes would admire our response to the crisis.
Image caption The Daily Telegraph highlights a personal note to the Queen's speech, as the 94-year-old monarch gave her address while sat behind a desk with a picture of her father, King George VI, who addressed the nation exactly 75 years ago at the end of the war in Europe. Her Majesty said she "vividly" remembered the "jubilant" scenes of celebration which she saw first-hand as a 19-year-old princess.
Image caption World War Two veteran Eric Bradshaw, 95, who has coronavirus, is movingly pictured on the Daily Mirror's front page waving to his daughter, Christine, through a window adorned with bunting. The paper's main story also leads with the Queen's "uplifting speech", in which she urged Britain to "draw inspiration from how those dark days were overcome" as the nation continues to live under lockdown.
Image caption The i's front page also features the Queen's VE Day speech, leading with her stirring message "never give up, never despair", alongside a photo of the Red Arrows, which staged a flypast to mark the occasion.
Image caption The Daily Express's takeaway from the Queen's speech was her comment that "our streets are not empty, they are filled with the love and care we have for each other".
Image caption A colourful photograph of a socially distanced vintage tea party in Chester is featured alongside the Guardian's front page report on VE Day celebrations. However the paper's top story claims government plans to reopen schools by 1 June were in "serious doubt" as teachers and unions warned staff would not accept the full return of pupils unless a coronavirus "test and trace" system is put in place to ensure safety.
Image caption The Times' front page also highlights VE Day with a striking photo of two vintage tribute singers, who performed wartime classics as Britain enjoyed socially distant street parties in line with coronavirus restrictions. Meanwhile, its main story claims passengers arriving at the UK's airports and ports will be asked to self-isolate for a fortnight - or face a £1,000 fine - ahead of Prime Minister Boris Johnson announcing on Sunday his "roadmap" for ending the lockdown.
Image caption The government's plans to "phase out" its job retention scheme for workers during the coronavirus pandemic are taking shape, says the Financial Times, as ministers explore the return of some furloughed employees on a part-time basis beyond June, ahead of Mr Johnson's announcement.
Image caption The Daily Star's front page story reports the wife of SAS: Who Dares Wins star Ant Middleton crashed his £200,000 yellow Lamborghini while out on a shopping trip.