Newspaper headlines: School reopening plan and care home 'shame'

By BBC News Staff
  • 2 May 2020
Image caption Primary schools will reopen to all pupils as soon as 1 June, according to the Sunday Telegraph. It says Prime Minister Boris Johnson will put teachers on three-weeks' notice when unveiling a "blueprint for gradually 'unlocking' Britain" next weekend.
Image caption Meanwhile, the Sunday Express also reports on a "blueprint for post-lockdown Britain". Under the plan to "get Britain working", employees may have to wear face masks, with workplaces required to use floor markings to enable social distancing, the paper says.
Image caption The Sunday People reports in detail on the spread of coronavirus through the UK's care homes, where it says thousands of elderly people have "died needlessly" in a scandal that "brings shame on the government".
Image caption The Sunday Times focuses on healthy over-70s, quoting doctors' organisations the British Medical Association and the Royal College of GPs saying lockdown conditions should be eased according to individual risk, rather than an "arbitrary age". Like many papers, its front page features a photograph of the prime minister's fiancee, Carrie Symonds, and newborn, Wilfred.
Image caption The Mail on Sunday dedicates almost its entire front page to the photograph of Ms Symonds with the prime minister's baby, full name Wilfred Lawrie Nicholas Johnson. "He's got Daddy's hair," reads the caption.
Image caption The Sunday Mirror launches a campaign to award immediate bonuses to "heroes on the coronavirus frontline". It quotes ex-Chief of the Defence Staff Lord Richards and the former head of the Army, Lord Dannatt, backing its calls. "Their lives are on the line. Fair's fair," says the latter.
Image caption One of those on the front line is a Harley Street plastic surgeon who usually performs nip-and-tuck operations on celebrities such as the stars of The Only Way Is Essex. Lucy Glancey has been testing patients for Covid-19 at an NHS hospital, the paper says.

